MeiliSearch
Star
News 1-click installer on DigitalOcean

MeiliSearch

Next generation search API

An open source, blazingly fast and hyper relevant search-engine that will improve your search experience.

Magnifying glass
MEILISEARCH IS

A complete experience

For developers

SCALABLE, MAINTAINABLE, CUSTOMIZABLE

MeiliSearch provides an extensive toolset for customization. Unlike with other search engines, these customization options are just that: optional.

It works out-of-the-box with a preset that easily answers the needs of most applications.

Communication is done with a RESTful API because most developers are already familiar with its norms.

For users

BLAZING FAST, RELEVANT, TYPO TOLERANT

The search experience feels simple and intuitive.

It’s all too common for search bars to make users feel like they have to learn a new language just to get the best results - or worse, that they have to jump back and forth between their search and Google just to get the right spelling or product UID.

MeiliSearch makes searching simple and responsive, so the user can stay focused on the results.

The best of search engine

Magnifying glass
slash
Search as you type
Designed to answer in less than 50 ms. It allows users to respond to the search in real-time, narrowing their search terms or stopping early if they’ve found what they’re looking for.
slash
Typo Tolerant
MeiliSearch offers a typo-tolerant and natural query language search experience.
slash
Synonyms
In MeiliSearch, words can be associated. Search should not be limited by some specific words.
slash
Languages support
MeiliSearch supports Latin-based languages, English, and kanji languages. Many more are coming soon.

Our mission

Efficient search engines are often only accessible to companies with the financial means and resources necessary to develop a search solution adapted to their needs. The majority of other companies that do not have the means or do not realize that the lack of relevance of a search greatly impacts the pleasure of navigation on their application, end up with poor solutions that are more frustrating than effective, for both the developer and the user.

That's why we created MeiliSearch, an open-source solution accessible to everyone, meeting the vast majority of needs, even specific ones. Installable very easily with little or no configuration required but with a high capacity for customization.

Highly Customizable

slash
Synonyms
Ability to create synonyms for a better search experience.
slash
Highlight
With highlight, users understand their search results and act upon it.
slash
Stop Words
Stop-words allow you to ignore certain words in the relevance of your search.
slash
Filters
Improve your search query by adding custom filters.
slash
Custom Relevancy
Custom relevancy rules give you the possibility to add new sorting rules. You can order results by date, likes, whatever suits your dataset.
slash
Faceting
Empower users to drill down on search results and find what they need faster.

Developer first

Developers know HTTP, and that is why MeiliSearch's API is a standard RESTful HTTP API.

MeiliSearch comes with different SDKs for easier integrations. New SDKs will be added continuously!

POST http://yourdomain.com /indexes/movies/documents
GET http://yourdomain.com /indexes/movies/search
JavaScript

JavaScript

Ruby

Ruby

Python

Python

Golang

Golang

PHP

PHP 

  
const Meili = require('meilisearch')

// Credentials of your MeiliSearch Instance
const config = {
  host: 'http://127.0.0.1:7700',
  apiKey: 'masterKey',
}

const meili = new Meili(config)

meili
  .Index('movies')
  .search({ q: 'batman' })
  .then((response) => {
    console.log(response.hits)
  });

Keep in touch

Receive news and updates from our product, our blog, and our open source software development.