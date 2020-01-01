MeiliSearch provides an extensive toolset for customization. Unlike with other search engines, these customization options are just that: optional.
It works out-of-the-box with a preset that easily answers the needs of most applications.
Communication is done with a RESTful API because most developers are already familiar with its norms.
The search experience feels simple and intuitive.
It’s all too common for search bars to make users feel like they have to learn a new language just to get the best results - or worse, that they have to jump back and forth between their search and Google just to get the right spelling or product UID.
MeiliSearch makes searching simple and responsive, so the user can stay focused on the results.
Efficient search engines are often only accessible to companies with the financial means and resources necessary to develop a search solution adapted to their needs. The majority of other companies that do not have the means or do not realize that the lack of relevance of a search greatly impacts the pleasure of navigation on their application, end up with poor solutions that are more frustrating than effective, for both the developer and the user.
That's why we created MeiliSearch, an open-source solution accessible to everyone, meeting the vast majority of needs, even specific ones. Installable very easily with little or no configuration required but with a high capacity for customization.
Developers know HTTP, and that is why MeiliSearch's API is a standard RESTful HTTP API.
MeiliSearch comes with different SDKs for easier integrations. New SDKs will be added continuously!
JavaScript
Ruby
Python
Golang
PHP
const Meili = require('meilisearch')
// Credentials of your MeiliSearch Instance
const config = {
host: 'http://127.0.0.1:7700',
apiKey: 'masterKey',
}
const meili = new Meili(config)
meili
.Index('movies')
.search({ q: 'batman' })
.then((response) => {
console.log(response.hits)
});
